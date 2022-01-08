Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at CL King

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.
NYSE WGO opened at $77.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
