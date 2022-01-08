Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at CL King

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $77.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.