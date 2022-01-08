Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 14.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

