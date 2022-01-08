Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Shares Down 0.9%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.15. 49,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 81,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

