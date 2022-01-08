Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.81.

About Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.