Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Stock Price Up 29%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) traded up 29% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 20,915 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 16,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.