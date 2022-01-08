Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

