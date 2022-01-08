Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CZR traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,403. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,197 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

