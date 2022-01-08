Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,045. Future FinTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 52.89% and a negative net margin of 265.39%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.
