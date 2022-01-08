Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,045. Future FinTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 52.89% and a negative net margin of 265.39%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

