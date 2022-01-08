Short Interest in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Expands By 26.8%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 323,500 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 317,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 123,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

