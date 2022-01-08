Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Down 0.5%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.81.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.