DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $471.49 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.43 and a 200-day moving average of $532.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.