Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 116,095 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 116,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after purchasing an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after purchasing an additional 616,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

