Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 16,984 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

CFG stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

