CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of CF Industries worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 920,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,399,000 after buying an additional 145,822 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

