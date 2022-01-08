Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

