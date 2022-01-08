HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $135.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. HEICO has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in HEICO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in HEICO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

