Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,595,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $60,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,549,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.