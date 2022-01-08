Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,757 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Stellantis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 3,361,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after buying an additional 477,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stellantis by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 72.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

