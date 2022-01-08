Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,064 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $32,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,175,161 in the last ninety days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

