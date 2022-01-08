Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 23.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 31.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $288,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.