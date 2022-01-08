Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Obayashi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

