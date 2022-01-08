Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HXL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

Hexcel stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 71.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hexcel by 533.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

