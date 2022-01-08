Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCRA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

