SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 3.3%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.27). 7,749,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,868,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.23).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.82) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.82) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £625.16 million and a PE ratio of 31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

