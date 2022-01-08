Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Up 1.8%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 120,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 76,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.77).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The company has a market cap of £408.20 million and a PE ratio of -30.53.

Benchmark Company Profile (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

