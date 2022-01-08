Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O remained flat at $$71.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 167,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Realty Income by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 69,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Realty Income by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 103,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

