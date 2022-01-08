Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166,983 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $37,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,903,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,166 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

FIS stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.47.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

