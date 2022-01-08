Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Conagra Brands worth $64,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 188.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 967,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 631,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 69.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 73,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

