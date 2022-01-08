Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 102,817 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 191,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

AMD opened at $132.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

