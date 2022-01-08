Head to Head Comparison: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sentage and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sentage and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 3.97 $1.59 million N/A N/A LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.37 $91.18 million $1.95 1.86

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sentage and LexinFintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 2 3 0 2.60

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 188.34%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

