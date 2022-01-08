Raise Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00061815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAISEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.