Synovus Financial Corp Sells 24,848 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $72.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

