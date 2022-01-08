Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

