Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,359 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.