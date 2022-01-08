Analysts Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of CALM opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

