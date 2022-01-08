$1.18 EPS Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. American International Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

NYSE:AIG opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

