Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.06 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

