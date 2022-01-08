Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $250.00

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,056,063. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $237.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

