Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.85.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day moving average is $401.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

