Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 68.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Okta by 71.9% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.92.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $196.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.75 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.