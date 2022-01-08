23,094 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NYSE EPAC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

