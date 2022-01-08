Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Down 1.3%

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,468 ($19.78) and last traded at GBX 1,472 ($19.84). 257,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 180,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,492 ($20.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,456.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,513.58.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

