Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target at $47.31

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

