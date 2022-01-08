DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,174.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.59. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

