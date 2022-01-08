Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 5,621,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.1 days.
Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
About Fibra UNO
