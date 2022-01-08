Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,400 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 5,621,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.1 days.

Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

