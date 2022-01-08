Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.46.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $155.87 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

