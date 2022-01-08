Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Trading Down 3.5%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 35,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 25,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.03.

About Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.