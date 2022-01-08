PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 77,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 188,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

