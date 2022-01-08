Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Up 4%

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Megaport in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Megaport alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.