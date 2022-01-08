Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 233,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 222,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 47.49% and a negative net margin of 53.74%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

